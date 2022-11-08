Innate Pharma (IPHA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th.
Innate Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ IPHA opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPHA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.10) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Innate Pharma
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innate Pharma (IPHA)
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.