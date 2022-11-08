Innate Pharma (IPHA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 14th.

Innate Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ IPHA opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPHA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.10) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Innate Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innate Pharma stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innate Pharma S.A. ( NASDAQ:IPHA Get Rating ) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Innate Pharma worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.