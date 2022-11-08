Insider Buying: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SMCI traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 694,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,914. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.39. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $85.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

