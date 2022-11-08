Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells 8,600 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Julie Spellman Sweet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00.

Accenture Trading Up 3.0 %

ACN stock traded up $7.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,809. The company has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.51 and its 200-day moving average is $286.20.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 11,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

