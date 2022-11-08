Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. 7,211,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,548,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.20.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 88.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 16.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,345,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,732 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 161.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.84.

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

