Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells 11,870 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.27. The company had a trading volume of 894,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $133.87.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.