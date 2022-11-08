Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.88% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $39.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28.

