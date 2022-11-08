Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,742 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

