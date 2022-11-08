Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,099 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,370 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $66,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,142,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,961 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,116,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 656,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 63,334 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

ADX stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

