Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,237,000 after acquiring an additional 281,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,209 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

