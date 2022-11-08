Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 110,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 221,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.