Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

