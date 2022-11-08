Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $3.71 Million in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 3.21% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PICB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 343,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 40,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 586.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 670,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 572,829 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PICB stock opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53.

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

