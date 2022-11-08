Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $5.38 Million in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

