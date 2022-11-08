Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 5,039 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $155.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.01.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

