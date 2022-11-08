International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.16% from the stock’s current price.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.