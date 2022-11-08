International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $21.50. International Game Technology shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 17,428 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,875,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 191,707 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 114,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.84.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

