International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $53.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. International Seaways traded as high as $46.43 and last traded at $46.37, with a volume of 13131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,999.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,662. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

International Seaways Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,511,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,455,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1,167.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 122,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.44.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

