Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 46.25% and a negative net margin of 158.39%. The company had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $465,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.