Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Lancashire (LRE)

11/7/2022 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.33) to GBX 660 ($7.60). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Lancashire had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 550 ($6.33) price target on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($7.25) to GBX 645 ($7.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($7.37) to GBX 675 ($7.77). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Lancashire had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.06) to GBX 630 ($7.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.14) to GBX 640 ($7.37). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Lancashire had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 557 ($6.41) to GBX 550 ($6.33). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

LRE stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 577 ($6.64). The stock had a trading volume of 706,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,037. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 506.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 446.66. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 342.40 ($3.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 586.50 ($6.75).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

