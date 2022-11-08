Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vonovia (VNA)

Vonovia (ETR: VNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/7/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €34.00 ($34.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/4/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €34.00 ($34.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/4/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €35.00 ($35.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/4/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €33.30 ($33.30) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/4/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €48.00 ($48.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/4/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €30.00 ($30.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/2/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €50.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/21/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €24.00 ($24.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/12/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €33.30 ($33.30) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/6/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €35.00 ($35.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/28/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €30.00 ($30.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/28/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €38.20 ($38.20) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/28/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €36.50 ($36.50) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/28/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €40.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/22/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €38.20 ($38.20) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/16/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €38.20 ($38.20) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/16/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €34.00 ($34.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/16/2022 – Vonovia was given a new €50.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of Vonovia stock traded down €0.36 ($0.36) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €22.36 ($22.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,128,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. Vonovia SE has a 12-month low of €18.59 ($18.59) and a 12-month high of €53.16 ($53.16). The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.93.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.