Invitoken (INVI) Reaches One Day Volume of $108,446.00

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Invitoken has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and $108,446.00 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00008185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00610451 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,376.61 or 0.31797403 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Invitoken

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

