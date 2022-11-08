IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 67,951 shares of company stock worth $4,858,987. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

