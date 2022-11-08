IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $129.08 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $158.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.76.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.