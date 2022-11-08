IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.76.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

