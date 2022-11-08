IPG Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celularity were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Celularity by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

CELU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Celularity from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celularity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Celularity stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $302.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.29. Celularity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 million. Celularity had a net margin of 122.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts expect that Celularity Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

