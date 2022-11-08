iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,814 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,366,000 after acquiring an additional 913,373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 182.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 785,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 798.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 567,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after acquiring an additional 504,428 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.66. 111,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

