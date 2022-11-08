iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200,793 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,395,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36.

