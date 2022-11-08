iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,428.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 655,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,752,000 after acquiring an additional 612,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,080. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.80 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.97.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.