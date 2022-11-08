iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Holdings Decreased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 301,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 52,694 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,807. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

