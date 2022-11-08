iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,546,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 268,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $80.99. 103,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,472,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.59. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $111.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.382 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

