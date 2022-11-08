iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Boosted by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,638 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

