iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $542,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SCZ stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.09. 17,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,078. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.