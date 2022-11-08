iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Position Boosted by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 203.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,534 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

OEF stock opened at $170.20 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $222.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.10.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.