iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lifted by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 17.0% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $384.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,659. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.04.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

