iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,926,000 after buying an additional 257,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after buying an additional 6,040,033 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,097,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,292,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $105.47 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average of $113.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

