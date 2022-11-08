iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 161.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS:ITA traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,275 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.75. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

