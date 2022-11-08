iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Position Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,156,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 82.6% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $274.28 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.