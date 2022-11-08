Islay Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 77,678 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

About Builders FirstSource

Shares of BLDR opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.