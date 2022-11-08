Islay Capital Management LLC Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of APA by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in APA by 88.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 89,150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in APA by 1,802.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in APA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.70. APA Co. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

