Islay Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QDEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 28.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter worth $434,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.28.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

