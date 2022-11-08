Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 51,685 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,953,000 after acquiring an additional 453,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BBWI opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

