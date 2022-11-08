Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after buying an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,469,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,456,000 after acquiring an additional 436,743 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at about $14,699,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,199,000 after purchasing an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 45,289.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 297,551 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

