Islay Capital Management LLC Takes $105,000 Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,925 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,315,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $130,393,000 after purchasing an additional 489,699 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 47.7% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,085,178 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after purchasing an additional 672,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,907,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

