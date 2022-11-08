Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $76,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $146.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

