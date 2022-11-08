Islay Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RYI opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $967.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 4.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RYI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

