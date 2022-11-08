ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ISS A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

ISS A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ISSDY stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. ISS A/S has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.