ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 420 ($4.84) to GBX 280 ($3.22) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC cut shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ITM Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.