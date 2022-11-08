Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for New World Development in a report issued on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for New World Development’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New World Development’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get New World Development alerts:

New World Development Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NDVLY opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. New World Development has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.