John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of HPF stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $22.17.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
