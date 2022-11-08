John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of HPF stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $22.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

