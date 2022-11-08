John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 30th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
HTD opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
