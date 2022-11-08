John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 30th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years.

HTD opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

